The Commonwealth and the Great War tells stories of individual Virginians who carried the state’s proud military tradition to the battlefront. 100,000 of them served; 3,700 died. Many more were injured. Thirty-nine percent of the draftees in 1918 were African Americans. Hundreds of Virginia nurses and doctors followed soldiers to Europe. In this new exhibit, visitors will see a Red Cross uniform worn by Carrie Triplett Taliaferro Scott of Richmond and the naval uniform worn by Walter Alfred Clayton, Jr., of Crewe, who served on U.S.S. Batjan—a Dutch freighter used by the U.S. Navy to transport ordnance to France.

In addition, the VHS will coordinate a statewide veteran memorial project to honor the thousands of soldiers who lost their lives during this global conflict. Tributes to these fallen heroes will adorn the front of the museum from early 2018 through the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day on November 11, 2018.