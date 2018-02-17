Comedy Night feat. Howard G

February 17 is Comedy Night at Bogati Winery! Your ticket includes admission and a glass of Bogati wine.

Doors open at 7 PM and the first act goes on at 8 PM - this is a great way to get out of the house, sample the best wine in Virginia and pizza or lite fare, and laugh the night away with friends both new and old!

Headliner: Howard G

Howard "G" is a quick improv stand-up comic (16 years). He does celebrity impressions from old school to new school (Bill Cosby and Elvis Presley to Chris Tucker and Ray Romano). He does crowd participation that the audience will get a kick out of. Howard rewrote the "dating game" and made it must see event. Once the audience members get involved, Howard G takes them to another level they probably didn't know they could go.

Featured Performer: Jimmy Meritt

Because he’s amazing at comedy, Jimmy Meritt spent four years as a nationally touring college act, performing in hundreds of college shows over forty six states. In addition to these live shows, you also might have seen him perform comedy on the PBS Show The Truth About Money. He also co-stars in the horror/comedy America’s Most Haunted, playing at Film Festivals around America. Jimmy has worked with some of the biggest names in comedy, such as Gilbert Gottfried, Jim Norton, Kevin Nealon, the Cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway, John Pinette, Maria Bamford, and many more!