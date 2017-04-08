Comedy Night feat. Bengt Washburn

April 8 is Comedy Night at Bogati Winery! Your ticket includes admission and a glass of Bogati wine.

Doors open at 7 PM and the first act goes on at 8 PM - this is a great way to get out of the house, sample the best wine in Virginia and pizza or lite fare, and laugh the night away with friends both new and old!

Bengt Washburn

Bengt is a former winner of the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition. He has been seen on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Late Late Show with Craig Fergusen and Live at Gotham on Comedy Central. He’s been a guest on the Bob and Tom Show and all three of his comedy Cd’s can be heard playing on XM Sirius radio. Bengt is a logistically impaired ditz, but his comedy is described as intelligent, surprisingly universal considering the content matter and profoundly funny.