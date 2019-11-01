Join us Downstairs at the Center for dinner and jazz music by Keycentric, a contemporary jazz pianist based in Virginia Beach. Then stay for a laugh! Lamont "Ferg" Ferguson is a comedian/actor/writer that has traveled the road of entertainment for many years and entertained our troops. He’s sure to have you in stitches!
Comedian Ferg Ferguson & Jazz by Keycentric
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Comedy
Aug 24, 2019
