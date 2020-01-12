Come and play French Scrabble.

to Google Calendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00 iCalendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Come and play French Scrabble.

Les débutants sont les bienvenus.

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00 iCalendar - Come and play French Scrabble. - 2020-01-12 15:00:00
Wrapped &amp; Ready

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular