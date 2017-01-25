January 25 – March 3, 2017 at the Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County

Caton Merchant Family Gallery center-for-the-arts.org

9419 Battle Street

Manassas, VA 20110

703-330-2787

Contact: Jordan Exum, 703.330.2787 x 803 jexum@center-for-the-arts.org

January 25 – March 3

Colors of Life: The Exposure Group Member’s 6th Juried Photography Traveling Exhibition

The Exposure Group photographers bring forth multiple interpretations of the experience of living in the DC metropolitan area. This visual and impactful body of work shares some of our Nation’s Capital outside of the usual tourist areas. The Exposure Group represents the gamut of subject matter including landscapes, cityscapes, portraits, architectural, and photojournalism. This exhibit will fascinate anyone with an interest in photography. The art will speak for itself.

Come join us for the opening reception on February 4, 6-8 PM, hosted by The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. It will be a wine and cheese reception with live music, light hors d'oeuvres, and door prizes.