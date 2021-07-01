The Colorful History of Tartan

to

Virtual , Virginia

Once a colorful pattern woven and worn by Scottish Highlanders, tartan was outlawed by the British government after the Jacobite Rebellion in 1745. Melissa Weaver-Dunning shares the stories and characters of how tartan came to be both fashionable and a national symbol of Scotland. Co-sponsored with The Fiber Guild of the Blue Ridge. The link for this program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program time.

Visit our YouTube Channel – Loudoun County Public Library Online Programs - for even more programs.

Info

Virtual , Virginia
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - The Colorful History of Tartan - 2021-07-01 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Colorful History of Tartan - 2021-07-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Colorful History of Tartan - 2021-07-01 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Colorful History of Tartan - 2021-07-01 18:30:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular