The Colorful History of Tartan

Once a colorful pattern woven and worn by Scottish Highlanders, tartan was outlawed by the British government after the Jacobite Rebellion in 1745. Melissa Weaver-Dunning shares the stories and characters of how tartan came to be both fashionable and a national symbol of Scotland. Co-sponsored with The Fiber Guild of the Blue Ridge. The link for this program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program time.

