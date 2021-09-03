Colored Pencil Society of America Artists Reception & Demonstration

To the Point
Metro Washington Chapter of the
Colored Pencil Society of America
Exhibit Dates: September 2-October 9, 2021
Meet the Artists Reception & Demonstration: Friday, September 3, 6-8 pm
Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. (10 am-5 pm)
9419 Battle St, Manassas/703-330-2787
www.VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery
“To the Point” is a group art exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA). Artist-quality colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of “painting in color.” Colored pencil artists use the point of their pencils to lay down color and give form to their compositions, much like water-media artists use their brushes. These strokes reflect the characteristics of the individual artist’s technique. The results can be very saturated and painterly or carefully placed whisper strokes of color. The works included in this exhibition show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world.
CPSA
A district chapter of the national Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA), the Metro
Washington Chapter has members primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
Formed in 1994 and now with over 50 members, the group’s goals parallel, on a regional basis,
those of the national organization: promoting the stature and awareness of colored pencil as a viable art form to professional art establishments and to the general public and providing a forum for education, communication, and recognition of colored pencil artists. Our chapter’s artworks are shown as a group in juried and non-juried exhibitions in a variety of venues in the metro region. Individual members’ works have been shown both nationally and internationally and have appeared in various publications. For more information, please visit our website:
www.cpsa109.org.
Participating Artists:
Karen Coleman, CPSA
Deborah Maklowski, CPSA, CPX
Linda Fishman
Blair Jackson
Mary Ellen Geissenhainer, CPSA
Maryann DellaRocco, CPSA
David McCaslin
Carolyn J. Comras
Pat Monical
Meredith Moss
Patricia Andril, CPSA
Magruder Murray
Linda Feeley
Johanna Swart, CPSA
Suharshini Seneviratne
Dina Buckley, CPSA
ARTfactory
Gallery Director, Jordan Exum: 703-330-2787
jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org
9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110
VirginiaARTfactory.org / instagram: @VirginiaARTfactory
Pat Monical, Fan Dancers, Colored pencil, 20” x 16”
Maryann DellaRocco, Journey Through the Looking Glass, Colored pencil, 21” x 23”
Johanna Swart, Sunset on the Danube, Colored pencil, 17 ½” x 14 ½”