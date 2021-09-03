Colored Pencil Society of America Artists Reception & Demonstration

To the Point

Metro Washington Chapter of the

Colored Pencil Society of America

Exhibit Dates: September 2-October 9, 2021

Meet the Artists Reception & Demonstration: Friday, September 3, 6-8 pm

RSVP Here: tinyurl.com/CPSAReception

Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. (10 am-5 pm)

9419 Battle St, Manassas/703-330-2787

www.VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery

“To the Point” is a group art exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA). Artist-quality colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of “painting in color.” Colored pencil artists use the point of their pencils to lay down color and give form to their compositions, much like water-media artists use their brushes. These strokes reflect the characteristics of the individual artist’s technique. The results can be very saturated and painterly or carefully placed whisper strokes of color. The works included in this exhibition show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world.

CPSA

A district chapter of the national Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA), the Metro

Washington Chapter has members primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Formed in 1994 and now with over 50 members, the group’s goals parallel, on a regional basis,

those of the national organization: promoting the stature and awareness of colored pencil as a viable art form to professional art establishments and to the general public and providing a forum for education, communication, and recognition of colored pencil artists. Our chapter’s artworks are shown as a group in juried and non-juried exhibitions in a variety of venues in the metro region. Individual members’ works have been shown both nationally and internationally and have appeared in various publications. For more information, please visit our website:

www.cpsa109.org.

Participating Artists:

Karen Coleman, CPSA

Deborah Maklowski, CPSA, CPX

Linda Fishman

Blair Jackson

Mary Ellen Geissenhainer, CPSA

Maryann DellaRocco, CPSA

David McCaslin

Carolyn J. Comras

Pat Monical

Meredith Moss

Patricia Andril, CPSA

Magruder Murray

Linda Feeley

Johanna Swart, CPSA

Suharshini Seneviratne

Dina Buckley, CPSA

ARTfactory

Gallery Director, Jordan Exum: 703-330-2787

jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org

9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

VirginiaARTfactory.org / instagram: @VirginiaARTfactory

Attachments:

Pat Monical, Fan Dancers, Colored pencil, 20” x 16”

Maryann DellaRocco, Journey Through the Looking Glass, Colored pencil, 21” x 23”

Johanna Swart, Sunset on the Danube, Colored pencil, 17 ½” x 14 ½”