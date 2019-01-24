Coloratura Returns!

Coloratura will return on January 24th, to lecture on their work and the piece that remains at The Branch Museum, the Conjuror Revealed!

The dynamic artistic duo of Catherine Roseberry and Rob Womack, whose exhibit, Coloratura at 35, was The Branch Museum’s blockbuster 2018 exhibit, continues to practice in and around Richmond. Their work combines furniture, art history, illustration, and painting to create heirloom-quality pieces. Coloratura will lecture on works past, present, and future, and will discuss the timelines and lifetimes of their work.

Although their exhibition has left us, the five panels of The Conjuror Revealed remain on view here at The Branch Museum. These panels were an early commission by the Richmond Public Arts Commission, and were originally installed at The Mosque (now the Altria Theater). When the theater became privately owned, the panels went in to storage, and remained there until installation for the exhibit at The Branch. The City of Richmond is currently exploring options for permanent installation of the panels.

$10 per person, free for members.