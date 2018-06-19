For thirty-five years Catherine Roseberry and Rob Womack, working at Coloratura, have been using furniture as a canvas for a thorough exploration of the arts of the past. Woven into the surface design of each piece may be inspirations from painting, music, film, literature or applied arts such as furniture, textile, graphic and automobile design. They view their works as art historical musings. The Coloratura at 35 retrospective will be the largest assembly of works by the couple to date. The exhibition will present many privately commissioned works never before publicly displayed. $5 per person, free to members.
Coloratura at 35: A Retrospective
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
