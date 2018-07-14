Coloratura at 35: Gallery Talk

For 35 years two Richmond-area artists been transforming furniture pieces into works of art which have adorned private homes or been displayed in major museums. Now 50 works of Coloratura are gathered for Coloratura at 35: A Retrospective, an exhibition at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design. Some pieces are among the first ones created by the Coloratura duo.

Join Catherine and Rob for a discussion of their work, and a guided tour through the galleries discussing pieces individually! Light refreshments will be provided.

Tickets are $10 per person; free for members. Advance registration is required!