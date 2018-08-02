Coloratura at 35: Gallery Talk

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join Catherine and Rob for a discussion of their work, and a guided tour through the galleries discussing pieces individually! Light refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $10 per person; free for members. Advance registration is required.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220
804-644-3041
