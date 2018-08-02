Join Catherine and Rob for a discussion of their work, and a guided tour through the galleries discussing pieces individually! Light refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $10 per person; free for members. Advance registration is required.
Coloratura at 35: Gallery Talk
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Jul 14, 2018
Jul 14, 2018
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more