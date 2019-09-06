VisArts presents "Color Cargo," an exhibition of work by New York-based artist Damien Davis, curated by Jennifer-Navva Milliken. “Color Cargo” examines the role of wood in historical and contemporary commercial transport—from the mid-Atlantic slave trade to e-commerce—and the subjective power of color as a tool for assigning value, in order to create a deceptively appealing space for confronting bias and dehumanization in contemporary society. “Color Cargo” debuted at the Center for Art in Wood (Philadelphia, Pa.) in May 2019. The show runs through November 3, 2019.
"Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions
Aug 24, 2019
