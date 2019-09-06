"Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

to Google Calendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

VisArts presents "Color Cargo," an exhibition of work by New York-based artist Damien Davis, curated by Jennifer-Navva Milliken. “Color Cargo” examines the role of wood in historical and contemporary commercial transport—from the mid-Atlantic slave trade to e-commerce—and the subjective power of color as a tool for assigning value, in order to create a deceptively appealing space for confronting bias and dehumanization in contemporary society. “Color Cargo” debuted at the Center for Art in Wood (Philadelphia, Pa.) in May 2019. The show runs through November 3, 2019.

Info

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
8043530095
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Color Cargo"at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2019-09-06 09:00:00
Get the Scoop

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular