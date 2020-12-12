Colonial Winter Nights

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Experience the holiday season with Carlyle House focusing on how the Carlyles and their enslaved workers observed the holidays during the 18th century. Stay tuned for updates about live music! Be sure to check out last minute deals in the Museum Shop.Tours offered of the first floor with timed entry on the hour and half hour. Space is limited and reservations are required. All COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this tour. All participants including those under the age of 5 must be registered.

Adults (13 and over) $10

Children (6-12) $3

Children (5 and under) Free

Education & Learning, History
703-549-2997
