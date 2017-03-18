Collectors' Night

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond hosts its 31st annual Collectors’ Night on Saturday, March 18 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Voted Richmond’s Best Art Auction, Collectors’ Night includes a cocktail reception, a silent auction and a seated live auction. This year, guests will enjoy “A Night in Old Havana.” Tickets cost $150 for VisArts members and $175 for the general public, and tables are available. Proceeds support VisArts’ outreach programs.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

804-353-0094

