Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond hosts its 32nd annual Collectors’ Night art auction on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Collectors’ Night includes a cocktail reception, a silent auction and a seated live auction. This year, the theme is “The Darkroom.” Tickets cost $150 for VisArts members and $175 for the general public, and tables are available. Go to visarts.org for more information.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
804-353-0094
