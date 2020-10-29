Join Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith to discover more about the Virginia War Memorial Collection! In this presentation, learn about trench art, battlefield pickups, purchased items, and other souvenirs that were sent or carried home from soldiers who participated in wars from World War I to the present.
From the Collection: Souvenirs and War Trophies
to
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
Oct 6, 2020
