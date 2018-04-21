COLLECT! Art of the Draw is the Workhouse Arts Center’s annual Collector’s Showcase fundraiser re-imagined as an exciting evening in vintage Vegas, with casino games, fine art, food, drink, and live music. This year’s exciting event combines the unique opportunity for emerging or established art collectors to win amazing original works of art donated by our celebrated community of local artists with the thrill of vintage Vegas casino night fun! All proceeds from the event support the visual arts, performing arts, arts education, and history programs at the Workhouse.

You can preview the COLLECT! original works of art – prints, photographs, paintings, fiber art and sculpture – by visiting the McGuireWoods Gallery in Building W-16 at the Workhouse Arts Center from April 4 – April 20, 2018.

Your $75 Lucky Patron Admission includes:

+Admission to the event for one.

+3 Art Chances (Lucky Patrons use their Art Chances to win works of art. During the event, Art Chances are collected for each work of art. Additional Art Chances can be purchased during the event and used to increase the probability of winning art. Art Chances can be loaded on one piece to increase your chance of winning that piece...or, you can spread your chances around on many pieces. Winners will be drawn for each work of art at the event. We hope you get lucky…but remember this is the Art of the Draw.)

+2 Drink Tickets for wine, beer, or cocktails. Additional Drink Tickets can be purchased at the event.

+$20,000 Fun Money stake to start your casino gaming fun.

+Delicious hors d’oeuvres and sweets.

+Live vintage Vegas music.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at COLLECT! Art of the Draw. They’re the perfect way to ensure your brand is seen by our incredible audience all while supporting the important programs at the Workhouse. For more details, email kimcostabile@workhousearts.org or call 703-584-2900.