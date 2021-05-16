Celebrate spring at Collect! 2021. Win gorgeous art while picnicking on the quad and support the Workhouse Arts Center at the same time! Enjoy a fun filled picnic, games, surprises, activities, food, and drinks. Explore the art you can win by visiting the Workhouse Arts Center Galleries (Buildings W3,W5, W6, W7, W8, W9, & W10) between May 1st – 14th, 2021 to preview the collection prior to the event or our website as we add images of the works of art you can Collect!
Collect! 2021 Art Pick-nic
to
Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Food & Drink Event, Outdoors
Apr 2, 2021May 21, 2021
Apr 3, 2021Dec 18, 2021
Most Popular
Local Love for Body and Soul
Virginia-made options to help you meet your health goals this year. Read more
Age Gates & Other Liquor Laws
New book details the questionable history of alcohol in America. Read more
Boilermaker
The recipe for, and history of, a classic cocktail. Read more