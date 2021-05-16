Collect! 2021 Art Pick-nic

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Celebrate spring at Collect! 2021. Win gorgeous art while picnicking on the quad and support the Workhouse Arts Center at the same time! Enjoy a fun filled picnic, games, surprises, activities, food, and drinks. Explore the art you can win by visiting the Workhouse Arts Center Galleries (Buildings W3,W5, W6, W7, W8, W9, & W10) between May 1st – 14th, 2021 to preview the collection prior to the event or our website as we add images of the works of art you can Collect!

