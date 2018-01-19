Collage Concert

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601

Friday, January 19 / Presented as part of the Mid-Atlantic Honor Band invitational, this year’s Collage Concert features an array of music performances by some of Shenandoah Conservatory’s finest faculty and student ensembles.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to visit www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue. All Shenandoah employees can pick up free tickets for performances at any time. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601
540/665-4000
