We are collaborating with other farm breweries in the region to produce small batches of interesting beers, using a Virginia-grown malt and other Virginia-grown products, including fruit/honey/herbs/hops etc.

Participating breweries include Old Trade Brewery, Quattro Goomba’s Brewery, Powers Farm & Brewery, Barnhouse Brewery, Loudon Brewing Co., Bear Chase Brewery, B Chord Brewing Co., Dirt Farm Brewing, Backroom Brewery. For ticket information go to wwwthefamrbreweryatbroadrun.com