Collaborative Arts: Voice & Piano

Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601

Hailed by The New York Times for a voice that is "fully powered and persuasively expressive,” baritone Matthew Worth and critically acclaimed pianist, conductor and clinician Tyson Deaton partner to explore the powerful collaborative relationship between pianist and vocalist.

Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
