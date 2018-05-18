Colin: Son, Marine, Hero (MBT original ballet)

Colin: Son, Marine, Hero

Manassas Ballet Theatre is proud to again present the full-length ballet Colin: Son, Marine, Hero, showcasing the story of Artistic Director Amy Grant Wolfe’s son Colin, who lost his life in Iraq to a roadside bomb in 2006. Colin debuted in November 2014 here at the Hylton Performing Arts Center after Wolfe expanded her original one act ballet, gathering inspiration by interviewing Colin’s commander and fellow Marines during the summer of 2014 and adding new layers to the original heart of the story. An expanded Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra will showcase the original score by Mark Menza.

MAY 18, 2018, 7:30PM

MAY 19, 2018, 7:30 PM

MAY 20, 2018, 3:00PM