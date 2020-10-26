Join the VWM Education Director Jim Triesler as he explores a decade of the Cold War from 1953 to 1963. Topics include: containment, Sputnik, the U-2 Incident, the Revolution in Cuba, the Berlin Wall, the Bay of Pigs, and the Cuban Missile Crisis. We will examine how these events were reported in the news, and what impact they had on ordinary Americans.
The Cold War: From Eisenhower to JFK
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
