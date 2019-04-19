Coffee II: Olga Kern, piano; Tasmin Little, violin; Nina Kotova, cello

The Festival’s new Connie & Marc Jacobson Director of Chamber Music Olga Kern brings spectacular artistic firepower to the second Coffee Concert of the season! Not only will this Van Cliburn Medalist perform, she’ll be bringing two of her acclaimed musical friends: “Britain’s finest violinist” (The Independent) Tasmin Little, and Nina Kotova, “a fantastically gifted cellist with a powerful stage presence” (Newsweek).

Virginia Arts Festival Coffee Concerts offer chamber music as it was meant to be heard: the communion of gifted artists in an intimate, beautiful setting, among music lovers and friends. After the performance, patrons can mingle with the performers, a lovely postscript to a perfect concert experience.

In January 2019, Tasmin made the announcement that, after a long and exciting career, she has decided to pursue new directions staring in summer 2020. Therefore these debut performances for the Virginia Arts Festival are also part of her final worldwide appearances.