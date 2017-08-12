Enjoy an informal coffee reception followed by a tour of our newest exhibition, The Horse and the Camera From the Judith and Jo Tartt, Jr. Photography Collection. $5 admission, free to NSLM members RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org (540) 687-6542 x25
Coffee with the Curator
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Art & Exhibitions