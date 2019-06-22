Enjoy an informal coffee reception and tour of NSLM’s Permanent Art Collection. 10:00am: Coffee Reception; 10:30am: Tour of the exhibition with Claudia Pfeiffer, the NSLM’s George L. Ohrstrom, Jr. Curator. $5 admission, free to NSLM members.
Coffee with the Curator – Permanent Collection
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
