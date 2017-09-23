Coffee with the Curator - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art

Join us for Coffee with the Curator sponsored by Middleburg Common Grounds! NSLM invites members of the public to celebrate its latest exhibition featuring a stunning collection of ancient greek vases. The program features an informal coffee reception followed by a tour of the new exhibition, The Horse in Ancient Greek Art. $5 admission, free to NSLM members. RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org, (540) 687-6542 x25