Coffee with the Curator - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us for Coffee with the Curator sponsored by Middleburg Common Grounds! NSLM invites members of the public to celebrate its latest exhibition featuring a stunning collection of ancient greek vases. The program features an informal coffee reception followed by a tour of the new exhibition, The Horse in Ancient Greek Art. $5 admission, free to NSLM members. RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org, (540) 687-6542 x25

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
