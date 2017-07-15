Coffee with the Curator - Andre Pater: In a Sporting Light

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us for Coffee with the Curator sponsored by Middleburg Common Grounds! NSLM invites members of the public to learn more about the fascinating pieces on view in the Museum galleries. The program includes an informal reception followed by a tour of the galleries led by NSLM's Curator of Permanent Collections, Nicole Stribling. $5 admission, free to NSLM members RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org (540) 687-6542 x25

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

(540) 687-6542

