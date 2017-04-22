Coffee with the Curator - Andre Pater: A Matter of Light

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us for Coffee with the Curator sponsored by Middleburg Common Grounds! NSLM invites members of the public to celebrate its latest exhibition, Andre Pater: A Matter of Light, featuring artwork by contemporary sporting artist Andre Pater. The program includes an informal coffee reception followed by a tour of the new exhibition conducted by the artist himself.

$5 admission, free to NSLM members

RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org, (540) 687-6542 x25

