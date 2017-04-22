Coffee with the Curator - Andre Pater: A Matter of Light

Join us for Coffee with the Curator sponsored by Middleburg Common Grounds! NSLM invites members of the public to celebrate its latest exhibition, Andre Pater: A Matter of Light, featuring artwork by contemporary sporting artist Andre Pater. The program includes an informal coffee reception followed by a tour of the new exhibition conducted by the artist himself.

$5 admission, free to NSLM members

RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org, (540) 687-6542 x25