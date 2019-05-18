Coffee with the Curator

Enjoy an informal coffee reception and tour of Canter & Crawl: The Glass Sculpture of Joan Danziger with the artist! 10:00am: Coffee reception; 10:30am: Tour of the exhibition. Canter & Crawl: The Glass Sculpture of Joan Danziger, presents a solo show of the DC-based, contemporary artist’s latest body of work. Stimulating the imagination, Danziger’s vibrant wire and glass-shard sculptures are inspired by the spirit of the horse and the jewel-like nature of insects.