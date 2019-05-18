Enjoy an informal coffee reception and tour of Canter & Crawl: The Glass Sculpture of Joan Danziger with the artist! 10:00am: Coffee reception; 10:30am: Tour of the exhibition. Canter & Crawl: The Glass Sculpture of Joan Danziger, presents a solo show of the DC-based, contemporary artist’s latest body of work. Stimulating the imagination, Danziger’s vibrant wire and glass-shard sculptures are inspired by the spirit of the horse and the jewel-like nature of insects.
Coffee with the Curator
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more