Enjoy an informal coffee reception and tour of Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen.

10:00am: Coffee reception

10:30am: Tour of the exhibition with Claudia Pfeiffer, the NSLM’s George L. Ohrstrom, Jr. Curator

$5 admission, free to NSLM members. RSVP to Anne Marie Paquette, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator at APaquette@NationalSporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x25