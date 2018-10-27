Coffee with the Curator

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join NSLM in celebrating the show's opening with a coffee reception and with Claudia Pfeiffer, the NSLM's George L. Ohrstrom, Jr. Curator of Art. Offered with the support of Middleburg Common Grounds

$5 admission, free to NSLM members. RSVP to Anne Marie Paquette, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, 540 687 6542 x25, APaquette@NationalSporting.org

About the exhibition: Visitors will enjoy tracing the history of saltwater fly fishing through displays of evolving tackle, ranging from fascinating home improvements on early equipment to the incredibly efficient gear of today that allow saltwater anglers to successfully target fish in ways that were inconceivable not long ago. Displays will also include a remarkable photographic record from the earliest days of the sport.

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
