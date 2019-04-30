Coffee Concert III: Jupiter String Quartet

St. John's Episcopal Church 2401 East Broad Street, Virginia 23223

Chamber music fans have a treat in store with this acclaimed ensemble, as the Dallas Morning News confirms: “Every so often a performance leaves us in awe of its loving sophistication, its attention to the finest details of balance and expression. That's how it was with the Jupiter String Quartet. Every phrase was elegantly inflected.”

Virginia Arts Festival Coffee Concerts offer chamber music as it was meant to be heard: the communion of gifted artists in an intimate, beautiful setting, among music lovers and friends. After the performance, patrons can mingle with the performers, a lovely postscript to a perfect concert experience.

St. John's Episcopal Church 2401 East Broad Street, Virginia 23223
