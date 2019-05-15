Coffee Concert I: Dali Quartet and Olga Kern

The Festival’s new Connie & Marc Jacobson Director of Chamber Music Olga Kern is eager for you to hear the quartet she brings to this Coffee Concert in the Festival’s acoustically superb Robin Hixon Theater. The Dalí Quartet’s passionate energy is poured into everything they do, generating critical and audience acclaim for their signature mix of “classical roots with Latin soul; their beguiling programs include. works of the masters from Haydn to Brahms and Amaya to Piazzolla.

Virginia Arts Festival Coffee Concerts offer is chamber music as it was meant to be heard: the communion of gifted artists in an intimate, beautiful setting, among music lovers and friends. After the performance, patrons can mingle with the performers, a lovely postscript to a perfect concert experience.