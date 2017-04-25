Coco Montoya releases his double CD set on RUF Records, Songs From The Road, the next best thing to being there version from this great guitarist and his crushing band. Push play and your front room transforms into the front row. Shut your eyes and you almost feel the crush of the crowd, the heat of the tube amps and the security barrier at your chest. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Triple Door. Please welcome… Coco Montoya!”

By now, you’ll doubtless be familiar with Ruf Records’ Songs From The Road concept. The blues scene’s best-loved live series is driven by the philosophy of placing a world-class artist in a real-world venue with an up-for-it crowd, then capturing the sparks with premium recording equipment and a heavyweight producer. In 2014, this latest release sticks to the winning formula, showcasing a classic Coco Montoya show at Seattle’s famous Triple Door venue on August 17 and 18, 2013 with producer Jim Gaines taking charge of a mix that’s as potent as the performance.