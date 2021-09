Gunston Hall: Cocktails By Candlelight

Friday, October 22nd @6:00pm-9:00pm

Sip on period cocktails as you learn about 18th-century mixed drinks and snacks in the heart of the historic property. Sit and chat with friends and spouses in our Kitchen yard, and experience the serenity of Mason Neck during an exclusive candlelight tour.

Ages 21+

$35 registration, $25 for Gunston Hall Members

https://gunstonhall.org/events/cocktails-by-candlelight/