Cocktail Hour: The Show by Ballets with a Twist

See the Mai Tai, Martini, Manhattan and more spring off the menu and onto the stage in this electrifying production from New York City. Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with a 21st-century flair, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of dazzling vignettes. This sparkling mix of original choreography, music and design is high-style fun for all ages to enjoy.

“Blasting the boundaries between high art and entertainment.” — The Huffington Post

“Inventive.” — The Wall Street Journal

“Sexy, brainy, and elegant.” — Dance Informa

Event Date/Time: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8:00 pm & Sunday, May 19, 2019, 2:00 pm

Ticket Pricing: Tickets are $45. Discounts are available for children and groups of 20 or more.