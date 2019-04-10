Coastal VA Plein Air Art Event

Working with the Ocean View Business Association and Norfolk Arts, Coastal VA Plein Air is bringing 20 local, regional, and nationally known plein air artists to paint throughout our beautiful area. Proceeds raised from the sale of the paintings and sponsorships will be used to purchase public art such as sculpture for our community that everyone can enjoy. Sat April 13 Art Patron Reception 7 - 9 , Sun April 14 Public Show and Sale 12 - 5 .