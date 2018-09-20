CME in UK 2018 | CME and CE Courses in UK | CME Credits for Physicians | eMedEvents

Ritz Carlton Pentagon City 1250 South Hayes Street, Arlington, Virginia 22202

Breast Ultrasound With Tom Stavros, Diagnosis, Screening, Staging, Biomarkers & Niche Applications is organized by World Class CME and will be held during Sep 20 - 23, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, Arlington, Virginia, USA. The target audience for this medical event is Radiologists and radiology residents/fellows, breast surgeons, sonographers, radiology technologists and advanced practitioners.

Ritz Carlton Pentagon City 1250 South Hayes Street, Arlington, Virginia 22202
