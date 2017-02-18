CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love

to Google Calendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00

Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Enjoy a free screening of a movie classic, “To Sir, With Love,” starring Academy Award-winning actor Sidney Poitier.

Info

Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

(757) 664-6200

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love - 2017-02-18 13:00:00

Take the Next Step - Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™