“Formosa!” 16th century Portuguese sailors exclaimed when they saw a verdant island, thick with mountains and trees, rising out from the sea off the coast of China. Formosa, or Beautiful Island, was later renamed Taiwan. Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, led by pioneering choreographer Lin Hwai-min, uses this legend as inspiration for its latest evening-length work. Using luminous projected images of Chinese characters as a visual backdrop and music by award-winning indigenous singer Sangpuy, dancers move with unparalleled grace to share the story of abstract beauty born of land and lore. For more than forty years, the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan company has thrilled audiences with its inventive blend of Qigong, martial arts, modern dance, and ballet to celebrate Asian culture and aesthetics. “No company in the world dances like Cloud Gate. It presents a distinct and mature Chinese choreographic language” (Dance Europe).