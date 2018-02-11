Closing Celebration for Millicent Young: Cantos for the Anthropocene & Kris Iden: Pelago d’Aria

Les Yeux du Monde 841 Wolf Trap Road, Virginia 22911

Join us for the closing celebration of Millicent Young: Cantos for the Anthropocene & Kris Iden: Pelago d’Aria with a conversation between Millicent Young and Christopher Yates, Ph.D. on Sunday, February 11 at 3 p.m. Please call or consult our website for details. LYDM.CO and 434-973-5566/434-882-2620 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com

Les Yeux du Monde 841 Wolf Trap Road, Virginia 22911
434.973.5566
