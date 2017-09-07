Class-Brown v. Board of Education in Virginia: Its History and Its Impact by Brian J. Daugherity

Members: $30; Nonmembers: $50.

This is a two-part class taught by Dr. Brian Daugherity. Class one will take place on Thursday, September 7, and class two on Thursday, September 14. Learn about the role of Virginia in the Brown v. Board of Education decision, how the state responded to the ruling, and the decision’s many legacies.

This class traces the history of school desegregation in Virginia, from roughly the 1930s to the present day. We’ll start with a discussion of education in Virginia during the Jim Crow Era and will consider African American efforts to obtain better educational opportunities for their children in the years before Brown v. Board of Education. We will then examine Virginia’s role as home to one of the five lawsuits that made up the Brown case. A discussion of the commonwealth’s response to the case, the era of massive resistance, and the implementation of Brown v. Board of Education in Virginia will follow. Finally, we will consider the overall impact and legacies of the case.

Brian J. Daugherity is an associate professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University. His research focuses on the civil rights movement in Virginia. He is the coeditor of With All Deliberate Speed: Implementing Brown v. Board of Education (2008) and the author of Keep On Keeping On: The NAACP and the Implementation of Brown v. Board of Education in Virginia (2016).