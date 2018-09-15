A Civil War Weekend

Experience a bit of Civil War life with Union and Confederate soldiers, their horses, their cannons, and the folks from back home.

Spend Saturday touring the camps, listening to presentations, getting involved in a Town Ball game, and watching drills and skills competitions. And don't miss the 2 pm battle scenario.

Then come back at 7pm for 2 hours of Civil War dancing.

On Sunday, start the day with a Civil War era-style camp church service, followed by a memorial service for a Medal of Honor recipient. More skills and drills to be seen, and another 2 pm battle scenario.

Authors, vintage photographer, food vendors and Civil War goods on-site as well.

Camps open: SAT 9am-5pm, SUN 9am-4pm

Civil War Dance Social: SAT 7pm-9pm

One-Day Pass $5 (dance not included)

Two-Day Pass $8 (dance not included)

Dance Ticket $5

Tickets available online or at the gate.

Children under 12 are FREE!