Presenting the “Civil War Weekend at White Oak” Civil War Museum

The popular annual “Yankees in Falmouth!” Civil War living history event has a new home and a new name, “Civil War Weekend at White Oak!” September 14th and 15th.

Nearly 100 re-enactors, living historians, and impressionists will encamp at White Oak Civil War Museum on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The privately operated and renowned Civil War Museum in Stafford County Virginia at 985 White Oak Road in Falmouth is located only 5 miles east of the former “Yankees in Falmouth!” site.

The weekend is an opportunity for the public to interact with an assortment of knowledgeable living historians and compelling impressionists who portray notable figures of the period including President Abraham Lincoln, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, Union Generals Ulysses S. Grant, George G. Meade, Philip H. Sheridan, abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman, and many others.

Among the unique items on display and in use will be an original coffee wagon from the war operated by living historians representing the United States Christian Commission, a relief organization that furnished supplies, recreational activities, medical services, and religious literature to Union troops.

The impressionists portraying President Abraham Lincoln, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton and General Ulysses Grant will replicate a Council of War held in March, 1864 shortly before Grant initiates his “Grand Strategy” of simultaneous campaigns against the Confederacy to end the war. The meeting scene was immortalized by sculptor John Rogers in 1868 in a statue called “The Council of War.” An original of this statue will be on display. This vignette will occur at 1:00 PM and possibly at other times throughout the day depending upon crowd size.

A field hospital will be on the grounds, and living historians portraying Civil War surgeons will present different highlights of Civil War era medicine. The Civil War Civilians of Spotsylvania will recreate what civilian life was like in the local area at the time of the war. There will be both “Billy Yank” and “Johnny Reb” infantry soldiers along with a Confederate artillery battery performing firing demonstrations on both days. A Union Navy blacksmith will hammer glowing hot forged iron into useful hardware, tools and implements. Even the Confederate Navy will be there representing command and crew of the CSS Shenandoah.

In addition to the many displays, presentations, music, and photo opportunities, there will be interactive activities for kids. Bring the entire family and enjoy either day. And don't miss visiting the wonderful White Oak Civil War Museum!