Civil War Day

Come experience the sights and sounds of a Civil War Encampment. Demonstrations and instructions on what life was like as a soldier during the Civil War.

Want to experience the life as a soldier? We are offering a chance to dress and fall in with the encampment. Purchase this special limited ticket and come dressed and ready to be a part of this experience. You will report to the encampment at 9am to fall in with the troops. You will be with the troops from 9am to 9pm. If you are without a uniform, please contact us. We may have a few that can be used for the day.

Afternoon Tea with President and Mrs. Lincoln

1pm - Reservations Required

Come enjoy the taste of the finer things surrounded by over 200 years of American History with President and Mrs. Lincoln. The timeless ritual of Afternoon Tea served at Belle Grove Plantation offers antique china, elegant surroundings and delicious selections of scones, tea sandwiches and a sumptuous display of sweets.