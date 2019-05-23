City Works Tysons ‘First Draft’ Soft Opening Charity Event

While City Works officially opens its doors on Tuesday, May 28, diners have the opportunity to preview the eatery and pour house with its “First Draft” Soft Opening Charity Event on Thursday, May 23. From 6-9 p.m., guests can be the first to explore Bottleneck Management’s newest restaurant, and enjoy the full food menu with dishes like Short Rib, Duck Nachos, and the City Works Burger, along with an open bar while supporting the Washington metro area charity, Capital Area Food Bank. City Works is a new concept to the Washington area, offering over 90 local, regional, and global craft beers on draft – with nearly half of those sourced locally – complemented by classic American cuisine with chef-driven twists. The restaurant will be open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Tickets to the First Draft soft opening event are priced at $50 per person, and can be purchased online. 100% of ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank, an organization working to solve hunger and its companion problems by helping nearly half a million people each year get access to good, healthy food.

COST: $50 per person. Reservations can be made here

INFO:

City Works

571.765.1790

https://www.cityworksrestaurant.com/tysons/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cityworkstysons/

Twitter: @cityworkstysons

Instagram: @cityworksus

Hours of operation (beginning on Tuesday, May 28)

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday 11a.m.-11p.m.

Kitchen closes 1 hour prior

About City Works

City Works considers themselves beer geeks, not beer snobs. Celebrating all styles of craft beer, the restaurant houses 90 local and global varieties on draft. City Works chefs cook from scratch, adding brilliant twists to American classics, offering a unique marriage of beer bar and satisfying restaurant to its local community. Above all, City Works employs genuine people extending genuine hospitality. City Works currently has seven locations across the country in cities including Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Frisco, Fort Worth, Orange Village, and Schaumburg with an eighth location coming soon to Tysons, Virginia. For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit www.cityworksrestaurant.com.

About Bottleneck Management LLC

Bottleneck Management Inc. manages and operates premier restaurants and bars throughout the United States. Founded in 2001, venues include City Works (Pittsburgh, PA; Minneapolis, MN; King of Prussia, PA; Frisco, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Orange Village, OH; Schaumburg, IL), Old Town Pour House (Chicago, IL; Naperville, IL; Oak Brook, IL; Gaithersburg, MD), South Branch Tavern & Grille (Chicago, IL), Sweetwater Tavern & Grille (Chicago, IL), and The Boundary Tavern & Grille (Chicago, IL). By pushing the envelope in cutting edge design and product, Bottleneck Management is able to create unique experiences for guests and continues to be a leader in the vibrant dining and craft beer scene. For more information, please visit http://www.bottleneckmgmt.com.

About Capital Area Food Bank

The Capital Area Food Bank is the largest organization in the Washington metro area working to solve hunger and its companion problems: chronic undernutrition, heart disease, and obesity. By partnering with over 450 community organizations in DC, MD, and VA, as well as delivering food directly into hard to reach areas, the CAFB is helping nearly half a million people each year get access to good, healthy food. That’s 10% of our region’s mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, and grandparents. For more information, visit https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/.