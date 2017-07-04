City of Fairfax Independence Day Parade & Celebrationwa

51st Annual Independence Day Celebration:

Independence Day Parade

10:00am - 12:00pm - Downtown Fairfax (Rain or Shine)

Fairfax Museum & Visitor Center Open House

9:00am - 4:00pm - 10209 Main Street

It’s our birthday too (25 years)! Join us for our Annual Open House.

Enjoy free cake and lemonade on the lawn after the parade.

Special Patriotic Musical Program: Join Matthew Dodd for “Songs of the Red, White, and Blue”

on the lawn at 1 p.m.

Temporary Exhibitions:

*Images of Fairfax: Past and Present-- Gano Gallery

*Parades of the Past: Celebrating 50 Years – Showing on the HistoryMax Screen in the Visitor Center

Ratcliffe-Allison House Tours

11:30am - 1:00pm - 10386 Main Street

Free guided tours of the 1812 and 1927 sections of the house.

Superhero Fest

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Suntrust Parking Lot (Across from Firestation #3)

Meet and take photos with all your favorite superheros!

Batman, Superman, Robin, Flash, Spiderman, Ironman, Super Girl, Green Lantern,

Wonder Woman, and Captain America.

Old Fashioned Fireman's Day

12:30pm - 4081 University Drive

Firefighter competition, food & beverages, fun for the kids!