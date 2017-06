Join the City of Fairfax for an Evening Show and Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4th.

6:00pm: The Hacken's Boys

7:30pm: City of Fairfax Band

8:00pm: Presentations of Awards

8:20: Party Like Its...

9:20: 1812 Overture by the City of Fairfax Band

9:30: Fireworks!

9:40: Party Like Its...

Fairfax High School - 3501 Rebel Run, Fairfax

Rain date - July 5th (Fireworks Only)